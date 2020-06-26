Klamath Art Gallery will reopen to the public in July with an exhibit featuring artwork by the Klamath Veteran’s Art Community, according to a news release.
The exhibit, slated to run July 5-26, will highlight works of art by four military veterans from the Klamath Veteran’s Art Community: Linda Chevalier, Frank H. Begley, Bruce Patterson, and Jennifer Royse. Patterson, a U.S. Army veteran, creates ink drawing and illustration artwork using pen and color ink. Rose, a U.S. Army Veteran and U.S Army Reservist, creates drawings, paintings and pottery. Chevalier, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, creates paintings using alcohol ink and water color. Begley, a U.S. Army veteran, creates drawings.
The exhibit will open with a special meet-and-greet with the profiled artists on Sunday, July 5 from 12-4 p.m.
Additional exhibits and special events are scheduled for the remainder of 2020. The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Dr. in Klamath Falls. The Klamath Art Gallery is open Thursday-Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
For more information visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com, or call 541-883-1833.