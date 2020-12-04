Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath Art Gallery has announced it is canceling its planned Dec. 6 open house event due to current COVID-19 crowd restrictions, according to a news release.

While the open house will not move forward, the gallery does remain open, limited to only seven visitors at a time. Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls, open in December from Thursday-Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

For more information contact Klamath Art Gallery at 541-883-1833 or visit klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.

Tags