Klamath Art Gallery has announced it is canceling its planned Dec. 6 open house event due to current COVID-19 crowd restrictions, according to a news release.
While the open house will not move forward, the gallery does remain open, limited to only seven visitors at a time. Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls, open in December from Thursday-Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
For more information contact Klamath Art Gallery at 541-883-1833 or visit klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.