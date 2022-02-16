Comedian Kevin Farley will be bringing his live stand-up comedy act to the Ragland this Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. This event will be held on the main stage at The Ross Ragland Theater, featuring comedians Kevin Farley and Mike E. Winfield. MCing the event is local business owner, Jim Turner of Retro Room Records and Hurricane Andrew.
SNL icon Chris Farley, known for his rambunctious comedy, is one of the most beloved cast members of the sketch series, and a beloved comedic actor in general. He wasn’t the only comedian in the family, however, as his brother Kevin Farley is also pretty well known in the industry. Kevin tours the country performing is stand-up routine in front of audiences from coast to coast. Over the past three decades, Kevin Farley has worked as a comedian, actor, filmmaker and podcaster. His career started at Second City Comedy Club in Chicago and he has starred in films like “Black Sheep” and “The Waterboy.”
You can catch Farley’s full stand-up performance live and in-person at The Ross Ragland Theater on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Purchase box seats for a meet and greet experience with the comedian in our cultural center before the show.
Tickets range from $35-$75. Box seats include a meet-and-greet before the show and two free drink vouchers.
Call 884-LIVE or visit www.ragland.org to find out more about our upcoming events and learn more about the theater. The box office is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or two hours before show time the day of any show.