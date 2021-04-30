Members of the Klamath Art Association and Gallery, celebrating its 75th year, will be showcasing new works and new members at its Annual Membership Exhibit opening on Sunday, May 2, according to a KAA news release.
Visitors will see locally produced artwork, photography, sculptures, greeting cards, and crafts created by member artists. All work will be for sale, with a percentage of the proceeds going to help support Klamath Falls only non-profit gallery.
This event is an opportunity for the community to learn about the diversity of artists regionally. Many of the artists will be at the reception to meet and greet the public. May also marks the Klamath Art Association’s annual membership drive and applications will be on hand during this exhibit encouraging attendees to join the Klamath Art Association as patrons or as practicing artists. Applications are also available on the Klamath Art Gallery web page at http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.
The exhibit will run through May 30.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive at south end of the Link River Birding Trail. The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays, 12-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 541-883-1833 or visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.