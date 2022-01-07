The Klamath Art Association and Gallery is hosting a themed invitational exhibit in February titled “In Celebration of Birds.”
This exhibit is in conjunction with the Winter Wings Festival held on President’s Day weekend.
The gallery is issuing a call to artists, photographers, sculptors and crafts people to exhibit their creations featuring images of native North American birds during that month. The exhibit will open with an artist’s reception from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 and will run all month until Sunday, Feb. 27.
Both members and non-members of the Klamath Art Association are invited to display their creations. All work must be for sale and participants can make money from selling their work. The commission rate is 30% for non-members and 25% for members of the Klamath Art Association.
To help defray the cost of publicity, award ribbons, and refreshments, non-members are asked to pay an entry fee of $5 per work for artwork that is for wall display. For crafts items that are displayed on tables, there is a single flat $5 entry fee for non-member table space. Tabletop display space will be up to the discretion of the exhibit manager.
All work needs to be delivered in person to the Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 2 to 5:30 PM.
For questions or inventory and tag forms please send your e-mail request to: klamathartassoc@aol.com. Forms will be available at the gallery the afternoon of Feb. 3. Call 541-883-1833 for information.