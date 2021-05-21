The Klamath Art Association (KAA) and Gallery invites current and former members who have ever exhibited at the gallery to join a celebration for KAA’s 75th Anniversary Retrospective Exhibit, July 4-25, according to a news release.
KAA is seeking submissions to showcase one piece of art or photography each from KAA artists who have exhibited in the past that remains available for exhibit and sale.
If work must hang on a wall, there is space for up to two works 24’ x 36” (864 square inches) or one work up to 28” x 42” (1,176 square inches) as measured by exterior frame dimensions. For work that rests on a tabletop such as sculpture, pottery or crafts work there is no restriction on the number of pieces at the discretion of the gallery. Participants will need to deliver their piece to the gallery on Thursday July 1, from 2 — 5:30 p.m. A 75th anniversary party is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
There is no entry fee for the Retrospective exhibit, but a sales commission applies. Current members pay a 25% commission, for non-members it is 30%. All works exhibited must be for sale. Participants may request an inventory form and entry tags in advance at klamathartassoc@aol.com.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive, The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays 12 — 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more detailed information call 541-883-1833 during business hours or visit the gallery website at http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.