2-05 klamath art gallery

Various works of art intended. to bring joy are featured in February at the Klamath Art Gallery.

 Courtesy Klamath Art Gallery

During the month of February, the Klamath Art Association and Gallery has invited regional artists, photographers, sculptors and crafts people to participate in a themed exhibit entitled “Joyful Works: Reconnecting with What Matters,” according to a news release.

Members and non-members will be displaying their creations that show happiness, joy and positivity using art to express what they are passionate about. This exhibit is designed to bring a smile, while supporting local artists. The exhibit opens Sunday, Feb. 7 from 12-4 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive at south end of the Link River Birding Trail. The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays, 12- 4 p.m. Admission is always free.

For more information call 541-883-1833 or visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.

