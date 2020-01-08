The downtown Klamath County Library is hosting an After-Hours Nerf War for ages 12 to 18 at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, according to a news release.
Live out your favorite multiplayer shooter as they capture the flag, fight zombies or maybe have a last-person-standing battle royale among the bookshelves.
Feel free to bring your own Nerf and foam-dart-shooting toy weapons. No modified guns or melee weapons will be allowed. Participants will need to label any guns brought with their name. The library will also share guns from its arsenal.
Space is limited for the After-Hours Nerf War, and registration is required. For more information or to sign up, stop by Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.