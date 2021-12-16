ASHLAND – “It’s Christmas, Carol!” is a wildly fast-paced holiday offering at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.
A take-off on the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol,” is a world premiere. The play is the Festival’s first indoor production since the beginning of Covid-19 shutdown in early 2020 and its first-ever holiday show.
Written by Festival performers Mark Bedard, Brent Hinkley and John Tufts, “Carol” is beautifully staged, lively, and overflowing with often rib-tickling physical comedy, humor and relentless puns. But audiences are sometimes left wondering what the dickens is happening and what is being said as the words are lost in rapid-fire speaking and an over-emphasis of British accents.
“Carol!” begins on Christmas Eve in the home of Carol Scroogenhouse, who has forgotten lessons learned by her ancestors. Three ghosts take her through time to a Shakespearean theater, a prehistoric holiday celebration, and a zombie future. Too often, however, the complicated storyline is confusing and difficult to follow. Although frequently silly and fun, “Carol!” is likewise encumbered with an overemphasis of political correctness.
Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, “Carol!” features its three authors, with Bedard as the Ghost of Holidays Past; Hinkley as the Ghost of Holidays Future, and Tufts as the Ghost of Holidays Present. Also featured are Kate Mulligan as Carol Scroongehouse, along with James Ryan, Benjamin Pelteson, and Lynette Rathnam.
While Festival plays routinely are beautifully staged, the exceptionally creative team for “Carol!’ includes music director Dolores Duran-Cefalu along with Jaclyn Millerm Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Sara Ryung Clement, Valérie Bart, Xavier Pierce, Paul James Prendergast, U.Jonathan Toppo, Rebecca Clark Carey, Lily Riopelle, and Jennifer Dykstra. Visually, “Carol!” is sumptuous eye candy.
“It’s Christmas, Carol,” runs through Jan. 2 in the Angus Bowmer Theatre. Tickets range from $35 to $80 and can be purchased online at www.osfashland.org or calling the OSF box office at 800-219-8161.
Audience members must present proof of full vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to the performance date; a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance time; or a negative rapid test taken within 6 hours. All audience members, including those who are vaccinated, must also wear masks. Tickets are digital only and will be scanned with no-contact scanners.