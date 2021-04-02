All good things must come to an end, as the triumphant reopening of the Linkville Playhouse culminates this weekend with the final performances of “Norma and Wanda” on Friday and Saturday.
The first play to return to the Linkville Playhouse stage after its abrupt shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions will complete its run with two final weekends of performances through April 3. “Norma and Wanda,” a comedy play about family dysfunction during Christmas time, originally was slated to hit the Linkville stage in 2020, until COVID restrictions brought a sudden halt to its preparations as well as the play that was being performed at the time – “Talk Radio.”
The play, written by prominent actor Jeff Daniels, follows two sisters during who get more than they bargained for after one asks an ex-boyfriend to exact revenge on her cheating current boyfriend. However, Wanda had no idea that her ex is now a hitman for the mob, and must cover up their criminal intent from Norma’s husband who works at the local prison as a bailiff.
The cast is led by Shelly Anderson (Norma) and Jasmine Klauder (Wanda). Supporting cast include Linkville veterans Sally Ann Palcovich (Mary Sue) and Kevin Coleman (Paulie), alongside William Utley (Mel) and Robert Vannarath (local man). The play is directed by Laura Allen. Additional production crew include producer Robyn Pfeiffer, stage manager Edie Brown-Vieyra, assistant director Sally Ann Palcovich, light designer Mathew Landseidel, lights and sound by Christine Coleman, and set design and construction by Clark Olding, Rod Johnson, Kevin Coleman, Kevin Moore and Bob Anderson.
The play includes strong language and sexual innuendos and is not appropriate for children under 13.
The theater is limited in capacity to 33 seats per performance in order to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
Tickets for the show are $13, available in advance at Poppy (522 Main St.) or the ticket box office on the night of each performance.
Due to current COVID restrictions, masks must be worn at all times by attendees. No concessions are being sold due to COVID limitations.
The Linkville Playhouse is located at 201 Main St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit http://linkvilleplayers.org.