LAKEVIEW – With the St. Patrick’s Day holiday rapidly approaching, Lake County is placing final preparations onto arguably the most celebrated, or at least most bizarre, spin on Irish festivities when Lakeview hosts its 35th annual Irish Days, March 13-15.
A celebration of Irish culture in a community largely founded by Irish immigrants, connections to the old country still run deep through multi-generational ranching families that still comprise the majority of the population. Seeking a way to honor Irish tradition combined with modern day festivities, Irish Days has grown from humble origins to a multi-day extravaganza adding country attitude to old country flair.
Festivities commence on Friday, March 13 with a community dinner at the Lakeview Elks Lodge from 5-7 p.m., featuring traditional Irish cuisine matched with speakers and a formal presentation of this year’s Grand and Wee Leprechauns – youth and senior Lake County residents who embody the living spirit of Irish heritage. The Leprechauns lead the annual Irish Days parade, held Saturday at 10 a.m.
Saturday activities are far more than a parade, though for many the parade remains a highlight of festivities. Activities begin with a community fun-run, the annual ShamWalk Run, coordinated by Lakeview’s running club – the Mile High Striders. Starting at 9 a.m. at Steninger Track on the Lakeview High School Campus, the event features a kid’s quarter-mile sprint around the track, and a 5,ooo-meter run through Lakeview.
Gone from this year are the Gaelic Games – a celebrated competition among service organizations conducting potato-themed contests. In its stead, for the second year in a row there will be Cowpie Bingo, where individuals can purchase a lucky square to win a prize if a cow first leaves its – ahem – mark on their square. Cowpie Bingo will begin at 11 a.m., continuing until the designated cow determines this year’s winner.
At 12 p.m. on Saturday is Irish Days most iconic of activities when human-powered drag races proceed down E Street via mobile outhouses. The outhouse races are a cherished oddity, pitting teams of pushers with at least one driver in an outhouse on wheels of each team’s own design, seeking to be the fastest in a one-block sprint in a round-robin tournament. Races will occur outside of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce, with cash prizes to the top three teams. Registration forms are available at the Lake County Examiner office.
In the afternoon Lakeview’s historic Alger Theater will present a screening of the 1990s Irish period piece, “Far and Away” – an award-winning film starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman showcasing the hardships endured of 19th century Irish immigrants in the United States. The film will show at 3 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day nationwide has become synonymous with imbibing in alcoholic beverages, and Irish Days is no different – with the annual Pub Crawl providing drink tickets at a number of Lakeview bars, starting at 4 p.m. The event begins and ends at the Lakeview Elks Lodge.
Also on the Irish Days schedule this year is a “Trash Cancer” fundraiser dinner on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Indian Village, and Union School will hold its annual spring carnival Saturday evening. Sunday concludes Irish Days activities with an international dinner at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
For more information about Irish Days festivities contact the Lake County Chamber of Commerce at 541-947-6040 or visit www.allaboutlakecounty.com.