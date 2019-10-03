Original works by 33 artists from across the Western U.S. will be featured in the annual Favell Museum Juried Art Show and Sale which opens to the public Saturday, Oct. 5, and continues through Nov. 16.
A sneak peek of the showcase will start on Friday, Oct. 4 with a membership only artist reception. Opening events will continue throughout the weekend. The show will officially open to for general admission on Saturday, Oct. 5 with an artist meet and greet and demonstrations. Wine and appetizers will be served from 1 to 4 p.m.
Limited space is available for the museum’s annual Champagne Brunch, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 6. The brunch offers two seatings – featuring food, entertainment, champagne mimosas and more. On Sunday the doors will reopen for general admission at 1 p.m. The show will continue through November 16.
The annual art show is nearly as old as the roots of the Favell Museum itself. For many years, founders Gene and Winifred Favell held art shows that garnered national acclaim. After Gene Favell passed away, the popular art show ceased. The museum reopened as a nonprofit organization. Seven years ago, the celebration started again – expanded beyond Western art to embrace a variety of works from local and nationally known artists. This year’s art show will feature artists from Utah, Idaho, California and throughout Oregon.
The show will feature sculptures and paintings in various mediums. Subject matter including scenic landscapes, cityscapes, still life, figure art, wildlife, historical art, and more, presented in a variety of artistic styles. While the art show provides an opportunity to present incredible work of art, it also serves as the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Among the 33 artists selected for this year’s show are several local favorites including, Mark Holland and Cindy Lewis, Dale Landrum, Judy Phearson, Pam Stoehsler and Stefan Savides.
Other notable artists featured this year include the return of Stefan Bauman, the Favell Museum’s 2018 “People’s Choice” award recipient. In 2006 Bauman began hosting the PBS painting series “The Grand View: America’s National Parks Through the Eyes of an Artist.” Each of his paintings of the vast National Park system is a vivid manifestation of his personal relationship with nature.
Artist Gretha Linwood often chooses to work with oil paints on canvas or buttery soft pastels on sandpaper. By painting en plein air with an impressionistic touch, her landscapes invite viewers into the scene.
New to the show this year, is artist Ni Zhu, an oil painter based in the San Francisco Bay area. Zhu naturally paints people in action, trying to recreate moods and feelings which move her.
Another newcomer is artist David Terry. Terry, who spent much of his life in Texas, recently relocated to Jacksonville, Ore. For most of the last 14 years, Terry has specialized in formal portraiture and commissioned portraits; because they are among the most challenging of subject matter, portraits magically bring people to life.
Also, new to the show is Chris Manwaring. He received his first set of paints from his grandmother at age 12. He grew up in rural Utah. While in high school Manwaring met Valoy Eaton, a nationally acclaimed landscape artist. Through Eaton’s mentorship, he received a firm technical foundation. Armed with his training, patience, and paint, he now roams the mountains of the west, determined to be as truthful as possible as he translates nature to canvas.
A returning favorite is David Mensing, who grew up in Iowa, surrounded by wide prairies and groomed cornfields. When he moved to the West he was captivated by its raw beauty. His ambition is to share that beauty through his work.
Another returning favorite is Ilene Gienger-Stanfield, who grew up in the Klamath Basin. Today her studio is in the hills of Southern Oregon. Her current painting style after 20 years of artistic exploration is to start with truth, then manipulate it. Her compositions of people, places, and things are powerful in design, accuracy, and thick passages of unique color.
Also returning is Garth Williams is from Burley, Idaho. His grandfather, an oil painter, was his inspiration to become an artist. Williams studied impressionistic art under the supervision of his friend Robert Moore, an artist whose work Williams loved and admired. “Developing my own concept of realism is the most important step in creating a painting that allows the viewer to determine what shapes are actually woven together to determine what image actually appears. I never lost my desire to be an impressionistic oil painter.”
General admission to the show is $10. Tickets for the Sunday brunch are $30 per person, or a table for eight can be reserved for $225. Proceeds from events, as well as a portion of all art sales benefit the museum. The Favell Museum is at 125 W. Main St. To reserve tickets or for more information call 541-882-9996 or visit www.favellmuseum.org.