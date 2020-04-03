With much of the film industry, like most other businesses, on veritable shutdown due to coronavirus-related crowd restrictions, a quirky film competition with cash prizes available has entered its fan-voting phase.
Inspiration Oregon was launched on March 25 by Oregon Film – the state sanctioned office established in 1968 to promote and support film production – as a way to encourage Oregon-based filmmakers to get creative in their homes during times when citizens are urged to remain indoors. Limited to films of 90 seconds or less in length, the only defined criteria was to make a story of personal inspiration during trying times. Filmmakers had until Wednesday, April 1 to submit their films to Oregon Film.
All submissions have been posted to Oregon Film’s Vimeo page, seeking fan votes to determine the winners. The top-10 vote recipients will each receive a prize of $500.
Voting will remain open for one week, closing on Wednesday, April 8 at 5 p.m.
The Inspiration Oregon film contest is the first of a pilot program being launched by Oregon Film to encourage short-term creation of films amid coronavirus quarantines. Films were encouraged to be short, fun, and entertaining, not necessitating professional production qualities to be considered.
Entries in the contest include films produced around the state by independent filmmakers, many taking a humorous twist on present circumstances.
To view the films entered and vote for your favorite visit www.vimeo.com/channels/oregonfilm.