“Phoenix, Oregon,” a film shot in Klamath Falls in 2018 slated to appear in theaters last week, is now available via online streaming for ticket prices, while proceeds are benefitting small businesses impacted by coronavirus-related shutdowns, according to a news release.
Offered at a one-time streaming cost of $6.50, Joma Films – Ashland-based producers of the film – are offering a 50/50 split of proceeds to theaters that were slated to show the film prior to forced shutdowns as a means to support locally-owned theater companies forced to close under current conditions. Access to purchase a streaming ticket is available at www.phoenixoregonmovie.com.
"This is an attempt to alleviate some stress from the locally owned theaters, who are the backbone of independent cinema. We are not offering a 'day and date' option, we are offering an opportunity to see our film and support those in need during this crisis, the small businesses/theaters," said ‘Phoenix, Oregon’ film booker Ryan Bruce Levey of Levey Distribution and PR. "The DVD and video-on-demand release will come later, but for now, we want to stand by those theaters that stood by us."
"Phoenix, Oregon" is a funny and bittersweet comedy about two friends, a graphic novelist and a chef, who seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their service industry jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the "world's greatest pizza." The cast includes James Le Gros (Amazon Prime's 'Hunters'), Jesse Borrego (Fox's '24'), Lisa Edelstein (Netflix's 'The Kominsky Method'), Reynaldo Gallegos (Triple Frontier), Diedrich Bader (ABC's 'American Housewife') and Kevin Corrigan (Showtime's 'Ray Donovan'). Phoenix, Oregon, is being released by Aspiration Entertainment in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and was produced by Joma Films with Pied Piper Productions, Lui-G Films, and Sunset Dynamics.
"We want to encourage safety for our audiences while also supporting the theaters who have committed to our release. We also want to be responsible world citizens while figuring out how to support those theaters, movie fans, and each other. This is different than a 'day and date' release in that all of the digital streaming revenues are shared 50/50 directly with the theaters, rather than cutting them out when they need help the most," said Annie Lundgren, producer of ‘Phoenix, Oregon.’