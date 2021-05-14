The world premiere of a new play and directorial debut by a longtime Linkville Playhouse actor will take place on Friday, May 28, following several weeks delay due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“…In the Beginning,” a comedy about world history as seen through the eyes of outside observers, is the product of a whirlwind four-day writing session netting the initial rough draft from Kevin Coleman, a regular on the Linkville Playhouse stage in numerous plays who now takes a different tact as a debut director of his own creative work. The play is the final slated performances for the current season, which has seen repeated starts and stops due to the yo-yo effect of COVID-19 related crowd restrictions since September.
The cast includes Charlie Contla as “Mike”, Fallon Walker as “Jess”, Nicole Carter as “Jen”, and Robert Vannarath as the Mysterious Being that the trio communicate with while observing humanity’s evolution throughout the centuries. According to Coleman, the story follows the Mysterious Being’s assignment to determine the meaning of life, and so it creates three people to observe and report across global history from dinosaurs to present day. Throughout the on-stage actors interact with both video and the being’s voice in their quest to determine the point of everything.
“This came from my life experiences, observations and reminiscing about learning about things like Greek mythology in school and how some things couldn’t really be explained,” said Coleman. “All religions all have one common thread about the golden rule, and there are things in there that I think everyone can relate to. I wanted something that would get people back to living rather than living virtually.”
Performances will continue on Fridays and Saturdays from May 28 – June 19 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on June 13.
Casting began shortly after the previous play on the Linkville stage, “Norma and Wanda,” began its performance run. Like its predecessor, many rehearsals had to be held via videoconferencing technology due to COVID restrictions, but the cast and crew persevered to finally bringing Coleman’s vision to fruition. The play includes many subtle nods to comedy legends like Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, and the Monty Python troupe, which Coleman all names as huge influences.
The play is intended to reflect positively on humanity, and contains no foul language. Coleman hopes that the story arc, though ridiculous at times, is relatable to all who come see it.
“Look at what mankind has done together, what we have survived,” reflected Coleman. “And yet we still kill each other over differences of opinion. The message of the play is that rather than focus on what divides us, let’s look at what brings us together.”
Tickets for “…In the Beginning” are available for purchase in advance at Poppy (522 Main St.) or at the Linkville box office prior to showtimes. Tickets are $13, or $14 for loge seating, with military, senior and student discounts available.