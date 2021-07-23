Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Following multiple unforeseen delays and odd circumstances, the world premiere of a play written by a Klamath Falls local is slated to finally make its debut when the Linkville Playhouse reopens Sept. 10.
Originally set to culminate the Linkville Playhouse’s inconsistent 2020-21 schedule, the original play was set to make its world premiere on several occasions but repeatedly delayed due to COVID-19, and later a flooding of the theater’s lobby following a fire in the Lake Park Towers apartments above the theater.
According to director Kevin Benjamin, the play will be re-cast and rehearsals will begin soon with the expected opening night of Friday, Sept. 10. The play is a comedy about world history as seen through the eyes of outside observers. An acting regular, the play marks the directorial debut for Benjamin.
“This came from my life experiences, observations and reminiscing about learning about things like Greek mythology in school and how some things couldn’t really be explained,” said Coleman. “All religions all have one common thread about the golden rule, and there are things in there that I think everyone can relate to. I wanted something that would get people back to living rather than living virtually.”