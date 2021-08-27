Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In the Beginning sets new world premiere date with new cast
A locally written and produced play that has experienced repeated setbacks delaying its world premiere may finally get its time in front of an audience, now with an all-new cast.
“…In the Beginning,” a play written by veteran local actor Kevin Coleman, was set to make its premiere last year, but met repeated delays due to COVID-19 restrictions amidst the inconsistent 2020-21 Linkville Playhouse season. A fire in the apartments above the Linkville Playhouse further delayed its debut, as fire suppression sprinklers flooded the theater’s lobby during the incident.
Finally the play seems set to make its debut in front of audiences starting on Friday, Sept. 10. Recast are Laura Allen as “the Mysterious Being,” Linda Weatherford as “Jen,” Charlie Contla as “Mike,” and Tera Eastburn as “Jess.”
The play is a comedy about world history as seen through the eyes of outside observers. An acting regular, the play marks the directorial debut for Coleman.
“This came from my life experiences, observations and reminiscing about learning about things like Greek mythology in school and how some things couldn’t really be explained,” said Coleman. “All religions all have one common thread about the golden rule, and there are things in there that I think everyone can relate to. I wanted something that would get people back to living rather than living virtually.”
Performances will continue on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. starting on Friday, Sept. 10.
Tickets for “…In the Beginning” are available for purchase in advance at Poppy (522 Main St.) or at the Linkville box office prior to showtimes. Tickets are $13, or $14 for loge seating, with military, senior and student discounts available.