Final preparations continue for the last production scheduled for the current season at the Linkville Playhouse, but opening night will have to wait until current COVID restrictions are lowered.
Following Klamath County’s elevation in COVID-19 related crowd restrictions to the extreme level, opening night of “In the Beginning” has been moved back to an undetermined date — originally speculated as mid-May but later changed until levels lower.
The play, an original work by veteran Linkville actor Kevin Coleman, is also Coleman’s directorial debut. The play is a comical and poignant look through existence from dinosaurs to present day through the eyes of outside observers and creators.
Tickets will be available at Poppy (522 Main St.) in advance or at the Linkville Playhouse box office prior to showtimes. Performances are expected to run Fridays and Saturdays from mid-May to June, dependent on current COVID crowd restrictions. Tickets are $13 and $14 for limited Loge seats, with student and military discounts available.
The Linkville Playhouse is located at 201 Main St. For more information visit www.linkvilleplayers.org.