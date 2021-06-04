It may be easy to lay blame for troubles over the past year amidst the pandemic, but for the cast and crew of “…In the Beginning” it may be a matter of asking what’s next: locusts and raining frogs?
Set to culminate the Linkville Playhouse’s persistent 2020-21 schedule, the original play was set to make its world premiere on several occasions by now. Forced closure due to crowd restrictions were an unfortunate but understandable delay, but water damage will now again delay the play for the foreseeable future.
Scheduled to make its debut on Friday, May 28, a fire in the apartments above in the Lake Park Towers resulted in sprinklers a few days prior resulted in extensive water damage to the Linkville Playhouse’s lobby, making the site uninhabitable until repairs can be completed. Firefighters responded quickly and nobody was damaged in the fire, however no new date has been announced for when the Linkville Playhouse will reopen.