After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, Klamath Ice Sports will present its 19th annual figure skating spectacular “Gotta Skate” at the Bill Collier Ice Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.
The ice show will feature a cast of both professional and high level amateur figure skaters, including three U.S. national champions.
Headlining the show is Ashley Wagner, the three-time U.S. women’s champion, two-time Olympian and World silver medalist. She will be joined by Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, two-time U.S. pairs champions, and Max Aaron, U.S. men’s champion.
Polina Edmunds, a U.S. junior champion and two-time U.S. women’s silver medalist, will also be featured, along with Christine Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, U.S. senior level competitive ice dancers.
A number of other competitive amateur and professional skaters will also be in the show. including Paige Rydberg, Samuel Mindra, Jason Graetz, Andriy, Kratyuk and Elena Budko,
“For the return of our ice show, we wanted to feature top skaters from each of the three figure skating disciplines,” notes Bill Anderson, the ice arena’s director, “including singles, pairs and ice dancing. This is a great cast of skaters! Let’s hope for good weather that weekend.”
The skating show is being co-directed and choreographed by Autumn Morin and Annee Magee, professional skaters and coaches from the Portland area. Ms. Morin served as co-choreographer of the ice show two seasons ago. Both women will also be featured skaters.
Tickets for the ice show, which includes special on-ice and hockey box seating, may be reserved in advance online at www.klamathicesports.org. Reserved tickets range in price from $22 to $40.
General admission tickets, which will also be available at the door, are for standing room along the east side of the arena and are $11 for people six and older. Children five years of age and under are admitted free.
Reserved seats in the heated bleachers at the south end of the arena, which also has spaces reserved for wheelchairs, are $22 per person.
Reserved “on-ice” seating set on an expanse of portable flooring at the south end of the ice sheet, as well as in single seats along the east side of the ice arena, are $40 per person. Persons seated in these areas will have access to a choice of warm beverages before and during the show.