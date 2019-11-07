With the opening of its 18th season, Klamath Ice Sports is hosting the second annual “Welcome Back” chili feed and raffle from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Bill Collier Ice Arena, according to a news release.
Tickets are $10 each and are available at the arena as well as from hockey and figure skaters who frequent the facility.
A ticket to the event includes chili and cornbread prepared by the Running Y Ranch Resort along with “add-ins,” drinks and cookies.
The raffle ticket provides the purchaser with the opportunity to win one of four major prizes, including a Blackstone 36-inch Griddle Cooking Station, a Masterbuilt Pro Dual Fuel Smoker, a Hiland 87-inch patio heater and table, or an hour of private ice time at the arena.
In addition to the raffle, there will be several silent auction items along with a number of ”themed” baskets that will go to each of the highest bidders.
The prizes are valued at $150 to $300 and the drawing for the winners will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
For more information, call the ice arena at 541-850-5758 or visit www.klamathicesports.com.