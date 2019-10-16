ASHLAND — It’s backkkkk,
“The Rocky Horror Show,” a longtime favorite internationally, is returning to the Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland for the fourth consecutive year for nine performances starting Friday. It opens at the hauntingly late time of 11:30 p.m. and will close Halloween night, Oct. 31, with a midnight show.
“This show has been a big success for us — we’ve sold out every show the last three years and people will come back to see it year after year,” director Valerie Rachelle said in a news release. “One thing we’re bringing back this year along with a new Dr. Frank is the live music. We’ve had tracks the last two years for it, and I’ve really missed the live band playing this music.”
This year’s “Rocky Horror Show” brings back Galen Schloming as Brad, Peter Wickliffe as Rocky, Alex Boyles as Eddie/Dr. Scott, and Mia Gaskin, who moves from playing Columbia to playing Janet. Cabaret veteran Jake Delaney jumps into the corset of Dr. Frank-n-Furter, Justin Waggle plays The Narrator, while Lynn Dutra, Quinci Freeman-Lytle and Gwendolyn Duffy will make their Cabaret debuts.
In “Rocky Horror Show,” newly engaged Brad and Janet become stranded at the eerie mansion of the mad transvestite Dr. Frank-N-Furter on the eve of his greatest triumph – the creation of a gorgeous muscled hunk named Rocky.
The play is a humorous tribute to science fiction and horror B movies of the late 1940s through early 1970s. It opened in London in 1973 and closed in September 1980, running for a total of 2,960 performances and winning the 1973 Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical. Its 1974 debut in the United States had a successful nine-month run but its 1975 Broadway debut at the Belasco Theatre lasted only three previews and 45 showings despite earning a Tony nomination and three Drama Desk nominations.
The musical was adapted into the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” which has the longest-running release in film history.
“The Rocky Horror Show” runs for just nine performances Friday, at 11:30 p.m., Sunday and Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday Oct. 25 and 26 at 11:30, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday Oct. 27, 28 and 30 at 8,and Thursday, Oct. 31 at midnight.
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner at 8 p.m. Appetizers, beverages and desserts are available without reservations. Tickets for the 8 p.m. shows are $39 for A level seating with limited $36 B level seating and $25 C level seating. Dinner reservations are available for the 8 p.m. shows. Tickets for 11:30 p.m. performances are $36 and are general admission with no reserved seats. $12 student rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Cabaret box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.