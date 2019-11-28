A steadfast and cherished holiday tradition returns to the Ross Ragland Theater when the Eugene Ballet travels to the Klamath Basin for a performance of “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Two performances will be held, a matinee at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. The performances continue a tremendous learning experience for local dancers, as the production will incorporate local youth dance students from Klamath Falls’ three studios: Klamath Dance and Exercise, Rachel’s School of Dance, and Carla’s the Dancers Studio. A total of 41 local dancers are expected to participate, joining professional dancers for a unique performance showcasing local youth and teen talents.
Depending on availability, in past years Eugene Ballet members have offered master classes during their time in Klamath Falls, further adding to the experience for local performers. The Eugene Ballet is actively involved in the audition process and provide music, choreography and instructional videos to utilize for rehearsals.
“The Nutcracker” has become synonymous with the Christmas season for its memorable holiday themes, story of children’s imagination, and iconic music as one of the most recognizable ballets ever staged. First premiered in 1892 as a two-act Russian ballet featuring a musical score by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the ballet did not reach international acclaim until decades later as the ballet began to be performed beyond Russia’s borders. Today it is considered one of the most famous ballets ever written, alongside “Swan Lake,” featuring among its many memorable moments the instantly recognizable “Dance of the Sugarplum Faeries.”
Tickets for “The Nutcracker” range from $19 to $29. To reserve tickets or for more information contact the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-5483 or visit www.rrtheater.org.