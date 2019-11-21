For the Thanksgiving holiday, Klamath Ice Sports has added a series of open skate sessions to its schedule on-ice activities at the Bill Collier Ice Arena, beginning Monday, Nov. 25, and continuing through the holiday week, according to a news release.
Newly scheduled open skate sessions are set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. In addition, there will be a Thanksgiving evening open skate from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.
There is also the regular 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open skate session on Friday evening, two open skate sessions on Saturday and a family skate session Sunday.
Broomball has been scheduled from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The regular admission price for skaters ages 6 to 17 is $7 while the admission price for skaters ages 18 and over is $8. Skate rental is $4. Children 5 years of age and under are admitted free.
A complete listing of all activities at the ice arena is available at www.klamathicesports.org.
For more information, telephone 541-850-5758 or visit the ice arena’s website.