Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Family Broomball at Collier Ice Arena
Buy Now

Andi Harmon, 10, lines up to hit the small soccer ball used in broomball away from Theron Tyler, 9, and Cassidy Bogatay, 12, during a family broomball session at the Collier Ice Arena in 2017. The arena has special Thanksgiving holiday hours available through Sunday, Dec. 1.

 H&N file photo

For the Thanksgiving holiday, Klamath Ice Sports has added a series of open skate sessions to its schedule on-ice activities at the Bill Collier Ice Arena, beginning Monday, Nov. 25, and continuing through the holiday week, according to a news release.

Newly scheduled open skate sessions are set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. In addition, there will be a Thanksgiving evening open skate from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

There is also the regular 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open skate session on Friday evening, two open skate sessions on Saturday and a family skate session Sunday.

Broomball has been scheduled from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The regular admission price for skaters ages 6 to 17 is $7 while the admission price for skaters ages 18 and over is $8. Skate rental is $4. Children 5 years of age and under are admitted free.

A complete listing of all activities at the ice arena is available at www.klamathicesports.org.

For more information, telephone 541-850-5758 or visit the ice arena’s website.

Tags