The YMCA of Klamath Falls will offer a series of outdoor walks on consecutive Saturdays in December, according to a news release.
Each walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the YMCA, located at 1221 South Alameda Ave. YMCA volunteer Todd Kepple, Klamath County Museum director, will lead the walks to explore natural and historical points of interest found within a mile of the YMCA. The hikes will be held rain or shine — no cancellations except in event of severely inclement weather.
No registration is necessary to participate, just come dressed appropriately for the weather and with an attitude of adventure.
Walks will proceed at a moderately brisk pace, socially distanced with brief stops at three or four places along the way. Most walks will take about an hour, and participation is free.
The Dec. 19 walk will visit the Mills Addition and East Main. The Dec. 26 walk will trek to the Sutherland Trail and Klamath Speedway.
For more information contact the YMCA at 541-884-4149.