A guided history hike in the Klamath River Canyon on Saturday, Oct. 31 will explore early wagon roads that were among the earliest transportation routes in Klamath County, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
The hike, rated as difficult, is co-sponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath River Four Wheel Drive Association.
The all-day event is free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required.
Wagon roads ascending the east side of the Klamath River Canyon were constructed in the 1870s and ’80s, then abandoned following construction of the current Topsy Grade Road in the 1890s.
“These old roads speak to the grit of early settlers in reaching the Upper Klamath Basin,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “The roads are overgrown with brush and littered with fallen trees, so it’s a very challenging hike that can take several hours.”
The hike will begin at the rim of the Klamath River Canyon and descend about 1,000 feet over a distance of about two miles on an old wagon road. The hike back to the top will be on a different abandoned road.
Participants should pack a lunch, drinking water and gear appropriate for varying weather conditions.
The hike group will meet in Dorris. Participants should be prepared to drive their own vehicles for several miles over gravel roads to the hike starting point.
For more information or to register for the hike, contact the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls, at 541-882-1000.