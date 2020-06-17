“Somewhere Around the Rainbow” is the theme of a special fundraising event being offered June 26 and 27 by the Klamath County Museum as a benefit for the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a news release.
Museum manager Todd Kepple will lead a walking history tour of historic theater sites in the downtown Klamath Falls area. The tour will include stops at several sites where theaters were located through the early to mid-1900s.
The tour will begin at 6 p.m., and will conclude with refreshments, a short video and special live entertainment at the Ragland. Participants will also receive a coupon from Basin Martini Bar.
Veterans of the Ragland and Linkville theaters will reprise tunes from various shows that have been screened or performed in Klamath Falls. The company will include Robin Schwartz, Greg Dunton and Charles Cossey.
“We’re inviting everyone who wants to keep performing arts and entertainment alive in this town to make a donation of $65 or more per person to participate in this unique event,” Kepple said. “We will be limiting the group size for this tour to 20 people, so it will be an intimate and rewarding experience for those who join us.”
All proceeds from the tour will be turned over to the Ragland for general operations.
Stops on the tour will include the site of the Houston Opera House, the town’s first large entertainment venue. It was destroyed by fire in 1920.
Other stops will include the Rainbow, Sparks, Temple, Liberty, Pine Tree and Pelican theaters.
The “Rainbow” theme reflects the history of the Rainbow Theater, and the many local performances of scenes from “The Wizard of Oz.”
The 740-seat Ross Ragland Theater has been shuttered since Gov. Kate Brown ordered the closure of all theaters throughout the state on March 23.
“Several performances at the theater have been canceled already, cutting off a vital stream of income to support theater operations,” Kepple said. “We hope all the folks who might have purchased tickets for those events will consider coming out for the tour this month.”
To reserve a spot on the tour, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000. Donations made by check or bank card will be received at the time of reservation.