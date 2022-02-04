“Hebrews: A musical,” directed by Kathleen Adams and conducted by Dan Crenshaw, will be performed Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. The event will be held at Bible Baptist Church, 4849 S 6th St.
The production is a musical and poetic rendering of the book of Hebrews, bringing the scriptures to life in a unique and moving way. Hebrews proclaims the supremacy of Jesus Christ as the Great High Priest and new covenant of salvation and offers encouragement for the believer to endure in the faith.
The show is comprised of various music styles, including orchestral, bluegrass, contemporary, and even a little jazz. The cast features local soloist performers Jonathan and Lindsey Doud, Pam Davenport, David Wehr, and Rick Sonerholm, and an ensemble including Ruthie Wehr, Lee and Tricia Brewer, Jon and Susan McKeller, and Faye Crenshaw.
The intent is to encourage those who have possibly been intimidated by the book to look again at the truth revealed by God, as well as those who haven’t examined it before.
Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors/military/children 10 & under and can be purchased ahead of time at the Bible Baptist Church office and the For His Glory Book Store. Tickets will also be available at the door.