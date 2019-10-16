“Blast from the Past” the Running Y Ranch Resort’s Fifth Annual Spooktacular will be at the resort’s convention center from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, according to a news release.
This year’s activities will consist of games for kids, a costume contest and cake walk. There will also be trunk or treating set up outside the convention center as well as a trick or treat trail around property. This fun-filled night is a safe way for families to celebrate Halloween and will benefit the Mazama Sparrow Club, which raises money to assist a child’s family with medical expenses, and the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. Entrance to the event is suggested $2 per person or three cans of non-perishable food items.
This year there will be approximately 10 booths represented by Running Y Ranch Resort, Discover Klamath, Kingsley Field, Fastbreak, KCEDA, First Interstate Bank and more. Each booth will offer an activity along with candy. Games will include golfing, bean bag toss, bowling and more. Other activities include coloring, face painting, and a cake walk with cakes, cupcakes and cookies.