Oct. 19
n Pumpkin Express, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Klamath and Western Railroad, 36951 S. Chiloquin Road, featuring free scale-model train rides to the Pumpkin Patch to pick up your purchased pumpkin.
Oct. 26
n A Kids Costume Parade will be held in Scarecrow Row at 10:15 a.m. starting at Ninth and Main streets. It will followed by trick or treating at downtown businesses from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides on the Scarecrow Express will be available.
n Trunk or Treat for Charity, noon to 2 p.m., Klamath Falls Honda, 2810 Washburn Way. Kids and adults are invited to dress up, pick up some candy and vote on their favorite decorated trunk.
Oct. 31
n “Blast from the Past” Halloween Spooktacular, 5 to 7 p.m., Running Y convention Center. Events include: costume contest, cake walk, booth games with candy, trunk or treating, trick-or-treat trail. Admission is $2 per person, or $5 per family (cash only) or canned food donation. Proceeds will benefit the Mazama Sparrow Club and Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.
n Harvest Art Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Chiloquin Community Center. Free candy, carnival games, and those attending can arrive in costumes and create art projects to take home. “Fire Pup” from Chiloquin Fire Department will be there. Also dinner with a dog, chips, and hot chocolate or coffee for $2.
n 27th Annual Trunk-or-treat and haunted house from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Residence Hall at Oregon Institute of Technology. Attendance free with donations of cash or non-perishable food items for Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank requested.