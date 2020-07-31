Klamath Art Gallery will host an August exhibit featuring the digital artistry of KD Gruhn, according to a news release.
A “meet and greet” with the artist will be held on Sunday, August 2 from 12-4 p.m. Since the Gallery is limited on space, social distancing will be strictly observed and visitors must wear masks. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Aug. 30.
Kelley D. Gruhn was born in Sacramento, Calif. Having grown up on her great grandfather’s quarter horse ranch, her love of horses and nature started. Her family also belonged to the jeep club so her summers were ﬁlled with family, friends, riding horses and trips into mother natures’ mountains, trees, lakes and rivers.
In kindergarten her favorite class time was art and story time. She was also drawn to music and started playing guitar at age 15, writing her own songs. As an adult she purchased her ﬁrst digital camera and wanted to learn more. Self-taught by gathering what information was available online and then taking online classes, her photography improved and she began wanting to do more than just take pictures. She learned to use Photoshop and other software such as onOne, Topaz and Corel Painter. She now uses them in combination with purchased stock, models, elements, backgrounds, textures and her own photography.
As a digital composite artist, she starts by ﬁnding something that sparks her imagination She adds to it a piece at a time, using something diﬀerent in each layer until an image begins to form. Employing light and tone for dimension until it is unique in quality and appearance.
Gruhn’s insatiable desire to learn and diverse interests are evident in her art. The ingredients to her composites bring her love of nature and beauty together, often blending a touch of magic and fantasy.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive, across from the Favell Museum. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. For additional information phone 541-883-1833 or visit www.klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.