The Friends of the Klamath County Library has been awarded a third $7,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to continue the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Klamath County.
The Dolly Parton Library mails a free, age-specific book monthly to any child from birth to 5 years of age who is registered, regardless of economic situation or location in the county.
Since the beginning of the program in June 2018, over 58,000 books have been sent to Klamath County children; there are currently over 1780 youngsters participating in the program and 1039 have graduated.
This grant, from the Jerome S. and Barbara Bischoff Library subfund of the OCF, will allow the FOL to offer this service to even more youngsters.
Parents or guardians interested in the DPIL program may register all family members who are in the birth to 5-year age group as long as they live in Klamath County. Registration forms are available at the main library and at all branches. Online registration is also available at klamathlibrary.org/dollyparton.
While this grant will help the Imagination Library reach more children in Klamath County, the Friends still welcome donations to fund the DPIL.
If you would like to help with this worthwhile program, you can mail donations to Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 1707, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 (please indicate DPIL on the memo line of your check); or donate with credit card or PayPal at klamathlibrary.org/dollyparton.