As the curtain rises for the first performance of the Ross Ragland Theater’s 2019 summer musical, “The Addams Family — A New Musical Comedy,” on Friday, Aug. 2, Gomez would be sure to say, “Good show old man!”
“Addams Family,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Aug. 2 through Aug. 10, with two Sunday matinees offered at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11.
This summer’s community production is based on the iconic comics, television and film series, “The Addams Family.” The play is an original story interpretation with the familiar kooky characters of the Addams family, first introduced in 1938 by comic creator Charles Addams.
In the play, the macabre Addams family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama and Lurch headlong into a night that will change the family forever.
The musical features an original story filled with laughs and tenderness as Gomez must face every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up, fallen in love and wants to get married. Even worse? Her fiancé is a decidedly un-Addams-like guy. Lucas is a sweet, smart young man from a respectable Ohioan family – all of whom her parents have never met.
If that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides the engagement to her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
“The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy” is directed by Dan and Faye Crenshaw, and choreographed by Sam Burris.
Tickets for “The Addams Family” are available for $19, $23 and $29, before transaction fees, at rrtheater.org, or at the theater box office at 218 N. Seventh St.