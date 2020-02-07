Gold Dragon Acrobats, a Chinese collective of former Olympians and performers, return to the Ross Ragland Theater for their first Klamath basin performance in two years on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m., according to a news release.
The 30-member performing company has been a mainstay at the Ross Ragland, thrilling audiences with death-defying stunts mixing Chinese acrobatics with modern cirque elements. Golden Dragon remains the only Chinese acrobat company to perform a five-week run on Broadway at the New York Victory Theatre, accomplishing the feat twice.
The show has been modified from past performances, with spectacular new sets and lighting design, by award-winning Broadway Designer Tony Tucci. The show is a combination of acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.
Tickets for the Golden Dragon Acrobats performance are $23, $28 or $34. Tickets are available through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-5483 or www.rrtheater.org.