A public reception for an exhibit featuring glass creations by Diana Evans and Cat Santarius will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
Colorful glass designs as well as multi-media works using glass will continue to be on display through Aug. 25. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is always free.
Evans has always dabbled with a variety of crafts, but it was glass she said she fell in love with. In the early 1980s, a friend introduced her to stained glass and she was hooked. Shortly after that, Evans had an opportunity to take a couple classes in sandblasting (or etched glass) with an artist in Berkeley, Calif. Buying a sandblasting set up allowed her to start a small business providing building contractors designs on doors, windows, mirrors and signs. She also enjoyed creating keepsake glasses for wedding couples while working with the bridal industry in Las Vegas.
Meeting an artist in New Mexico who combined sandblasting with melting glass in a kiln added another dimension to her glass work. Evans has taken classes with a number of artists around the country and loves learning new processes.
Santarius was born in Southern California. She is a graduate of San Luis Rey Academy and has attended various college art classes while working toward a nursing degree. She is a multi-medium artist combining wood, metals, glass and paint to create her original pieces. Her art reflects her love of nature, sense of humor and the daydreams she can create by just looking through windows.