The 2021 annual gingerbread house competition will take place at the Ross Ragland Theatre this December.
Open to individuals of all ages, participants have the chance to win gift cards from businesses around the Basin as well as tickets to the Dec. 21 showing of the Bolshoi Ballet’s rendition of The Nutcracker.
The exhibit will open on the afternoon of the Mazama Winter Concert, November 30. The houses will remain on display through December 20.
Judging will take place on December 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be closed to the public. Winners of all categories will be announced Dec. 20 from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided.
Competitors may enter any of the many categories, including: Under 5 years; 1st – 6th grade; 7th – 12th grade; adults (18+) and organizations (Scout troops, other group projects)
All entries must be completely edible. Please provide list of all materials used in house/scene.
Gingerbread must be homemade (no pre-baked, pre-packaged or kit materials.) Construction using graham crackers, pretzels, cereal, or other edible materials is allowed.
All structures must be built on a sturdy platform such as a cutting board or heavy cardboard. All structures must be built on one platform not to exceed 18” x 24”
All entries must be picked up by Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.
Prizes include a ribbon, gift card and two tickets to the Nutcracker.