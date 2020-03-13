Adult board game geeks: gather up dice and games and come down to the downtown Klamath County Library on Wednesday, March 18 for a night of board games, a news release states.
Adult board game nights are held on the first, third, and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m.
Win a Dungeons & Dragons adventurer’s brawl in Dungeon Mayhem, survive the terrors of Betrayal at House on the Hill, find your Zen in Tsuro, burninate the countryside in Trogdor!! The Board Game, and much more! Feel free to bring your own favorite board game to share.
For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.