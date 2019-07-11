The Klamath County Library’s latest after-hours event for teens is a masquerade Summer Prom, according to a news release. Take part in an evening of swanky clothes with your best dance moves starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 26.
This event is in partnership with the Youth Rising Drop-In Center, 729 Main St., which is hosting three events to help attendees get ready for the big night:
n A series of drop-in mask-making workshops at Youth Rising at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, July 23 through 25;
n A Spa Day at Youth Rising on Thursday, at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25 to get spiffed up;
n And a dress-up session at Youth Rising at 4 p.m. Friday, July 26 to get ready for the big night. (You don’t have to bring your own formalwear! the library will have lots of fancy duds to share.)
Space is limited – please RSVP for the Summer Prom by visiting the downtown library’s Youth Services desk or by calling 541-882-8894. For more about Youth Rising or for more information about the events they’re hosting, call them at 541-851-1112 or visit their website at www.youth-rising.com.