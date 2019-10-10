Imagine for a moment a world without potatoes. No french fries with your hamburger, no mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving, and no Klamath Basin Potato Festival.
There’s no denying it — the world would not be the same without the humble potato. Thankfully, we all get to enjoy our starchy treats, and we get to celebrate the glorious spud once a year in Merrill at the lively annual potato festival.
This year’s festival will start off with a banquet on Saturday, Oct. 12. The festival will run from Thursday, Oct. 17 until Saturday, Oct. 19.
The banquet will include the talent show and the queen coronation. The Klamath Basin Potato Festival pageant is a tradition originated in 1937.
The winner and runner up will receive a cash prize from on behalf of the festival as well as an additional cash prize from a group consisting of former queens, called Former Potato Festival Royalty. Additional prizes are gifted to the winner and runner up from community partners.
The judges will choose the winner from a pool of local ladies from high schools in the Basin. The judging is based on an essay each contestant is required to write as well as the talent show, personality and poise.
The banquet and pageant will take place at the Merrill Civic Center Gym at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased ahead of time at Merrill Lumber, Martin’s Food Center and online.
Weekend of fun
After the potato queen is chosen, the following weekend will be the potato festival, which event planner Vickie Liskey described as one of the most anticipated events of the year.
“It’s the largest publicly attended event in Klamath County,” Liskey said. The weekend will be full of local vendors, activities, art and of course potatoes.
Liskey said the weekend is unique because much of it, including food, is free.
“You only have to spend what you want to spend. There are not many things you can do as a family and just enjoy all day for free,” Liskey said.
All the fixin’s
On Friday, there will be free baked potatoes, courtesy of Umpqua bank, with all the fixings. The bank will have between 400 and 500 potatoes and will serve them between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on a first come first serve basis.
Friday will also consist of contests and exhibits. Locally grown potatoes will enter to be declared the biggest, strangest, or the most uniform of all. There will also be contest for vegetables, flower arrangements, photography, art, and much more.
At 7 p.m. Lost River and Glide will go head to head in the Spud Bowl.
‘Peeling’ out
On Saturday, the Spud Run, a 5k beginning on Main Street, will begin at 8 a.m. Potato fest-goers can browse the plethora of local vendors. 50 to 60 are expected.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a free barbecue provided by the Merrill Lion’s club. It will include beef and, you guessed it, baked potatoes with all the fixings.
Saturday evening will include a beer garden, square dancing and live music on an outdoor stage.
The theme of this year’s potato fest is “Spud-iversary, let’s celebrate!” Liskey said the theme was chosen to honor rich history in the area.
In a letter from Rhonda Nyseth, President of Merill Lions Club, she lists all the anniversaries the festival honors.
“This year the city of Malin celebrated its 110th anniversary, the Malin Park celebrated its 75th anniversary, Merrill is 125 years old, Lost River High School is celebrating 50 years of graduated classes and now we have the 82nd Annual Klamath Basin Potato Festival to bring the year to a close,” she wrote.
For more information about Klamath Basin Potato Festival events, visit klamathbasinpotatofestival.com.