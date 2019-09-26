MERRILL — “Spud-iversary, Let’s Celebrate,” is the theme for the 82nd annual Klamath Basin Potato Festival, set for Oct. 12-19 in Merrill, according to a news release. Grand Marshals leading the festival parade will include members of the Beasly family.
Community members are encouraged to begin planning their prize-winning parade and community exhibit entries.
Parade entry forms are now available at the festival website at klamathbasinpotatofestival.com. There is no entry fee to participate in the parade and a wide variety of prizes, ranging from $10 to $200 are available. All school bands receive $100 for participating.
Vendors are also invited to participate in the celebration, with booth space available to rent.
Community exhibits in a wide variety of categories will be showcased at the festival. Organizers advise, “We want to encourage you to show the public the great things we grow and do in the Klamath Basin so don’t hesitate to enter something even if it is not in the schedule. We have a lot of “other” categories waiting for you.” For entry information and detailed category lists, which include produce, photography, food, crops, arts and crafts and floral, visit the festival website. Prizes awarded for Potato Festival entries include: 1st Prize ribbon or sticker and $3, 2nd Prize ribbon or sticker and $2, 3rd Prize ribbon or sticker and $1. Best of Show includes a ribbon and $10.
All exhibits will be accepted at the Merrill Civic Center, 365 W. Front St., Merrill, on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. until noon. Perishable foods should only be entered on Friday, Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. until noon. No pre-entry is needed.
Judging will be at noon, Friday Oct 18. Prizes will be awarded when exhibited items are picked up at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. No prizes will be mailed.
For parade and vendor applications, and a list of parade categories, visit klamathbasinpotatofestival.com. For more festival information, call parade chairman Steve Kandra at 541-798-5640, booth coordinator Bobby Douglas at 530-643-2983, or festival secretary Vickie Liskey at 541-891-7019 or 541-798-5770.