Join the Ross Ragland Theater staff at 7 p.m. Saturday as they celebrate their movie-house roots with one of the world’s favorite cult classic films, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
This movie night, and accompanying costume contest, has become an anticipated fall favorite in the Basin, according to a news release.
Gather your friends (virgins and experienced party-goers alike) and don your fishnets for a night of fun. Don’t miss your chance to dance the Time Warp on the Ross Ragland Theater stage.
The Ragland will be selling grab bags with props for all of the audience's "Rocky Horror" needs in the show. Grab bags will be available for $5 in the theater lobby before the show.
Tickets for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show," are $5 and $9, before transaction fees, and can be purchased at the theater box office at 218 N. Seventh St. For ticket information, call 541-884-5483 or visit the theater’s website at www.rrtheater.org to buy tickets online.