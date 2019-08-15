From television to real-life, Klamath County residents will have the opportunity to prove their abilities — and ninja-like skills — when a traveling obstacle course, with participants from the show “American Ninja Warriors” come to Klamath Falls next week.
Taking place Aug. 23-25 at the Klamath County Event Center on the Klamath County Fairgrounds, two competitors on the popular television show will be present for photos and autographs along with a challenging course that both youth and adults can attempt.
Entrance to the event will be $10, with an additional $10 fee to run the course. Course times will be offered from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
A competition session at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 will be $15 for entry and $25 to run the course, with $500 prizes to the top male and female times.
The proceedings mark the first time the Ninja Warrior traveling course will be made available anywhere in the state of Oregon. Joining in the fun will be two well-known competitors from the TV show, Daniel Gil and Jonathan Horton. Gil is a six-time “American Ninja Warrior” competitor, and three-time finalist. Horton, a two-time Olympic gymnastics medalist, has also appeared on the show six times.
Course challenge
Admission is split into 90-minute sessions, during which time participants can attempt the course as many times as they wish. Sessions will be split into differing times dedicated just for families or adults, as well as a competition session on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. with cash prizes at stake.
During each session Gil and Horton will be available for autographs and photos, and Mirror Me Oregon will provide a portable printing photo booth. Elite Sports will also have a merchandise booth available, including event shirts.
Some obstacles in the course will be adjusted accordingly to accommodate youth and adult competitors. During adult sessions, and the competition, the course will be set in a way that shorter individuals may not be able to traverse every obstacle without assistance.
Tickets for the Ninja Warrior Klamath Falls event must be purchased online in advance, and include a waiver to participate in the obstacle course. For tickets and more information visit www.ninjawarriorklamath.com.