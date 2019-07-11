On Saturday, July 13, Klamath Ice Sports will host the first of three summertime movie nights with a 9 p.m. screening of the popular 2004 movie, “Miracle,” a sports docudrama about the United States men’s ice hockey team that won the gold medal over the heavily favored Soviet professionals in the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid, New York.
The movie will be projected onto a large portable screen standing in the middle of the concrete slab, which is normally covered with ice during the wintertime. Attendees are invited to bring portable lawn chairs, blankets, pillows or other seating accommodations of their choosing in order to be comfortable during the screening.
The ice arena will open for seating at 8 p.m. and the cost of admission is $10 per carload. The ice arena’s concession stand will be open before and during the screening, offering a variety of drinks and other movie fare. The movie is 135 minutes long.
Other movie nights are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 14, with the specific movies to be announced.
For more information, telephone 541-850-5758 or visit www.klamathicesports.org.