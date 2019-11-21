Dust off your favorite old games, Retro Video Game Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the downtown Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Just because you’re a grownup doesn’t mean you have to put the video games away, right? Library staff will bring their own collection of games, “Because we’re giant nerds.” Included will be fan favorites like Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Kart, GoldenEye 007, WWF: No Mercy, and much more. Feel free to bring your favorites, too! The library will have a Super Nintendo, an N64, a PlayStation2 and rotating cast of other retro consoles available to play on.
Please note that this video game event is intended for adults and may include games that predate ESRB age ratings as well as games rated to have content inappropriate for children under 13.
For more information, visit the Information and Reference desk at the downtown library or call 541-882-8894.