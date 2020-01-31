February is “Get Moving!” Month at the downtown Klamath County Library, here’s what we have coming up on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.:
■ Feb. 5: Movement Mini-games! Get warmed up for a month of fun with some silly minigames!
■ Feb. 12: Youth Yoga! Get in touch with your flexible side with some yoga basics! (And if you like this, try out our new activity, Yoga for Kids, on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5pm! Yoga for Kids is for ages 4-12.)
■ Feb. 19: Balloon Extravaganza! Bounce and chase after balloons in a variety of challenges!
■ Feb. 26: Ribbon Dance Party! Leap, dance, spin and twirl with colorful ribbon sticks!
Wednesday “theme month” events are aimed at children in kindergarten through Grade 5, but all ages are welcome. Children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.