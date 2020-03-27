Stuck at home because of the COVID-19 crisis? Bored out of your mind because every event under the sun is canceled? Need something to do as a family because you’ve been suddenly thrust into the role of homeschool teacher while school is canceled?
The Klamath County Libraries are here to help!
Here’s a directory of online sources for digital ebooks, audiobooks, movies, magazines, learning resources and more that you can access for free with your Klamath County library card, with apps available on a variety of phones, tablets and smart TVs.
To get started with any of these services, head to klamathlibrary.org and click on the logos under “E-Media” in the lower right corner of the front page, or search for their associated apps on your smartphone, tablet, Kindle Fire, or smart TV.
Library2Go
What do they offer? Ebooks, audiobooks
App(s): Libby by Overdrive on the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, and Windows 10. Older Android and Apple devices, as well as other devices like Kindle Fires, use Overdrive. You can also put a setting on your account to make sending Library2Go materials to a Kindle device or Kindle app easier.
How many can I check out? Up to 6 items at once per card; up to another 6 on hold; unlimited “wish list” of materials – just click or tap on the ribbon symbol next to a title to add it to your wishlist. You can choose the due date for items – from 7-day checkout to 21 days.
Hoopla
What do they offer? Ebooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, music albums, comics
App(s): Hoopla on the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku devices; audiobooks and music available on Amazon Alexa
How many can I check out? 10 titles, which resets every calendar month. Due dates depend on material type – movies and TV shows return after 3 days; music, after 7 days; ebooks, comics and audiobooks, after 21 days.
Kids highlight: Hoopla features a “Kids” setting that prevents adult materials from appearing in searches or while browsing.
No wait times: Everything on Hoopla is available to check out right now!
Kanopy
What do they offer? Movies and TV shows, particularly titles that are difficult to find on DVD: independent films, PBS series, documentaries, foreign films, instructional videos – even fashion shows! They also carry an enormous catalog of “The Great Courses” titles, which feature college-level lectures in history, art classes, courses in economics and finances, and much, much more.
App(s): Kanopy on the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire tablets, Samsung tablets
How many can I check out? 5 titles per calendar month per card
Kids highlight: Kanopy Kids content has unlimited checkoutsuntil at least April 16th!
Flipster
What do they offer? 58 different magazines for adults, teens and kids
App(s): Flipster on the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, and Amazon App Store
How many can I check out? As much as you want! Flipster offers current issues as well as back issues.
Easy browsing: Flip instantly to an article by tapping its title on the cover or the table of contents!
Mango Languages
What do they offer? Free courses in more than 70 languages, including specialty topics like medical vocabulary, flirting, and texting
App(s): Mango Languages on the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, and Amazon App Store.
How many can I check out? Learn as much as you like!
Skip ahead: If you’re looking to brush up dusty skills, take Mango’s skills placement quiz and test out of the basics.
RB Digital
What do they offer? Nearly 1,300 audiobooks, many that are not available on any other service
App(s): RBdigital on the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, and the Amazon App Store
How many can I check out? The Klamath County Libraries have never had a patron who maxed out their RB Digital account! Maybe you’ll be the first?
Skip the line: Because this is a service that deals directly with the Klamath County Library, most titles are available to check out with no waiting! The only people “competing” with you for an audiobook are other Klamath County Library card holders.