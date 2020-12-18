Gatherings to view a rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will be offered this month by the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
The gatherings will be held in the parking lot of Calvary Chapel at 1201 South Alameda Ave., just west of the YMCA.
The main gathering is slated for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, when the two planets will appear at their closest.
“They’ll be so close together that they’ll basically appear to the naked eye to be one very bright star in the sky,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “Because of the way their orbits are aligned, the two planets appear fairly close together every 20 years, but this will be their closest alignment as seen from earth in more than 800 years.”
Due to concerns for the possibility of cloudy skies on Dec. 21, the museum will hold “preview” gatherings Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20, at the church parking lot.
“The forecast looks pretty gloomy. But this is such a rare event that we plan set up for viewing just in case we get a break in the clouds,” Kepple said. “Speaking for myself, this will be my last chance to see our own planet line up with Jupiter and Saturday like this.”
The two planets are prominent in the southwest part of the sky immediately after sundown.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.