With outdoor gardening season looming, the Klamath County Library will return its popular gardening trivia series for a final round on April 29, according to a news release.
Launched in 2020, the series of events return in April through online trivia competitions co-hosted by the Oregon State University Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center.
Nicole Sanchez – an assistant professor in horticulture at the extension center and a favorite recurring guest speaker at the library – will test trivia skills in a variety of topics on Thursday, April 29, with a focus on warm season vegetables at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three participants each night, including seedlings for starting gardens in the upcoming grow season. Participants can compete individually or as a family team.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/klamath-gardening-trivia-tournament-tickets-118500687747 or email Denae Nemanic at dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org.
The events will be hosted on Slido, which can be used on a home computer at www.sli.do, or by using the Slido app on a tablet or smart phone via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
For more information call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.