Outdoor gardening season might be winding down heading into fall, but the Klamath County Library knows a gardener’s passion is year-round.
Snow those with a greenthumb can show off gardening knowledge in the first-ever Gardening Trivia Tournament, co-hosted by the Oregon State University Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center.
Nicole Sanchez – an assistant professor in horticulture at the extension center and a favorite recurring guest speaker at the library – will test your trivia skills in a variety of topics on Fridays at 7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 16. Passionate trivia buffs can accumulate points over all six weeks of the event, with prizes for both each week’s top scorers and the competitors who finish the tournament with the three highest cumulative scores.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/klamath-gardening-trivia-tournament-tickets-118500687747 or email Denae Nemanic at dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org.
This will be an individual competition held via the TriviaMaker app, which you can use on a home computer, tablet, or smart phone.
Themes for upcoming competitions include:
■ Oct. 2: Enhancing Pollinators in the Landscape
■ Oct. 9: Drought-Tolerant Landscape Plants
■ Oct. 16: Gardening Remix – the finale will feature a mix of the most challenging questions from all the previous categories!
A great place to start studying is Nicole Sanchez’s weekly gardening column in the Herald & News. An online archive at the OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center’s website is available at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/newsletter/130026/archive.
For more information call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.