What began as a way for college students to entertain themselves during a three-day weekend has grown exponentially to an annual public event drawing hundreds to Oregon Tech when TechCon returns Jan. 18-19.
Held inside the OIT College Union, TechCon is a free public event for all ages, offering a wide assortment of entertainment with the typically beloved nerdy twist welcomed at Comic-Con events. Operated by the Oregon Tech Residence Hall Association, students will oversee a variety of activities held in different areas of the College Union determined to appeal to young and old alike. Activities are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19.
For the third straight year at TechCon, an entire conference room will be filled with retro video game consoles for the public to play, around 60 different game systems in all, covering the earliest days of Pong to present day – offering a veritable interactive museum of technology to explore. Systems will vary from popular nostalgic favorites like the Atari 2600, Nintendo Entertainment System, N64, Xbox and Sega Genesis, to incredibly obscure and rare gaming systems such as the Bally Astrocade, Vectrex, Philips CDi, Panasonic 3DO, Neo Geo, and Fairchild Channel F. Systems will be setup chronologically, allowing TechCon attendees to play through the history of video games, with each system presented with informational sheets detailing its history and technological importance. Added this year from previous events will be a dedicated area showcasing the history of handheld gaming systems.
LAN parties
Additionally, students will host a variety of gaming console and computer setups for LAN parties and gaming tournaments held throughout the weekend for popular multi-player games such as Fortnite, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Super Smash Bros.
For those who prefer a more analog approach to games, there will also be a dedicated area to board games, from basic classics for beginners to complex adventures, presented in partnership with the Coalition of Intrepid Adventurers (CIA) – a collective of Klamath Falls-based board game enthusiasts. Additionally, a casino area will offer popular games like blackjack, roulette, and poker. On both nights bingo will be offered as well, starting at 7 p.m.
A grand tradition of Comic-Con events around the globe is cosplay competitions, and Oregon Tech’s take on dressing up is no exception. Visitors are encouraged to don the identities of their favorite superhero, comic book protagonist, or other fantastical character and join in the fun, which will include a judged cosplay competition awarding prizes for the best dressed.
Vendors, refreshments
Like other Comic-Con events, TechCon will welcome a variety of vendors offering sales of items such as video games, board games, toys, arts and crafts, comic books and collectibles. There will be free refreshments and snacks available throughout the event as well.
“TechCon is a student-run event that continues to thrive due to campus and community participation and support,” said Abigail Curtis, one of the students behind planning for this year’s TechCon. “It is so awesome that students and the community alike have a place to come together to try new tech things and discover new games.”
In addition to Oregon Tech’s spin on Comic-Con style events held over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, other regional Comic-Con’s have also found great popularity. The Klamath County Library presents the annual Klamath Comic-Con on one Saturday every October, which consistently draws the biggest one-day crowds recorded at the library each year. An even larger multi-day Medford Comic-Con is hosted by the Jackson County Library, drawing thousands of visitors to its downtown library building.
“I really enjoy that TechCon provides games and activities for everyone,” added Curtis. “Not just LAN or magic, we have a variety of games for people of all ages. Please join us for a fun-filled weekend with lots of activities.”
TechCon is free to attend. Oregon Tech University is at 3201 Campus Drive.